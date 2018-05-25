Customer angry about Hummer repairs hit him with vehicle, North Little Rock man tells police

A 52-year-old told North Little Rock police that a customer angry about work done on his Hummer hit him with the vehicle Tuesday.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to 8102 U.S. 70, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

When authorities arrived, the victim told them that a customer he knew as “Erik,” who had gotten repair work done on his Hummer H3 months ago, entered the business earlier that day and demanded a refund.

The customer reportedly became “disgruntled” when the 52-year-old told him he did not owe him a refund and to leave the business.

The victim then followed the man outside and watched him enter his vehicle, and the driver then struck the 52-year-old on the left side of his torso with his Hummer, according to the report. The North Little Rock man was knocked to the ground, police said, and the driver put the vehicle in reverse and tried to hit him again.

When he failed to strike the 52-year-old a second time, the Hummer's owner reportedly reached under the front seat of his vehicle and pulled out a handgun. According to the report, he pointed the weapon at the victim and said, "You're not the only one around here that can shoot.”

The man then left the shop heading west on U.S. 70, the 52-year-old said, adding that there was a small child seated in the back seat of the Hummer. The victim denied medical attention.

"Erik" was described as a black male with a "high afro" who wore a yellow shirt and blue jeans, stands about 6 feet tall and has a medium build.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.