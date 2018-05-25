Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Police investigate how handgun ended up in driver's bumper
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Talk about gunning the engine.
Authorities say a driver near Tacoma, Wash., saw an object strike the front of his car during his evening commute Wednesday. When he stopped for gas 18 miles later, he discovered it was a handgun.
The weapon was embedded in his bumper, barrel-end first, with the trigger sticking out just below the driver's-side headlight.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill said the driver notified troopers, who recovered the gun, which was missing its magazine. Gill called it a "completely bizarre way to recover a weapon."
The driver didn't know whether the gun came from an overpass or another vehicle.
Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said the department is investigating whether it was linked to a nearby fight where shots were fired.
