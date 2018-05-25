Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 25, 2018, 2:55 p.m.

PHOTO: Police investigate how handgun ended up in driver's bumper

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.

this-wednesday-may-23-2018-photo-provided-by-the-washington-state-patrol-shows-a-handgun-embedded-in-the-front-bumper-of-a-car-in-lakewood-wash

PHOTO BY WASHINGTON STATE PATROL VIA AP

This Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo provided by the Washington State Patrol shows a handgun embedded in the front bumper of a car in Lakewood, Wash.



LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Talk about gunning the engine.

Authorities say a driver near Tacoma, Wash., saw an object strike the front of his car during his evening commute Wednesday. When he stopped for gas 18 miles later, he discovered it was a handgun.

The weapon was embedded in his bumper, barrel-end first, with the trigger sticking out just below the driver's-side headlight.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill said the driver notified troopers, who recovered the gun, which was missing its magazine. Gill called it a "completely bizarre way to recover a weapon."

The driver didn't know whether the gun came from an overpass or another vehicle.

Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said the department is investigating whether it was linked to a nearby fight where shots were fired.

