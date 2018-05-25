Home / Latest News /
Police identify woman killed in chain-reaction crash behind stopped school bus on highway in Arkansas
This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.
Authorities have identified a Texas woman killed earlier this month in a chain-reaction crash in southwest Arkansas.
The three-vehicle wreck happened around 3:55 p.m. May 4 on U.S. 71 in the Sevier County town of Lockesburg, according to a preliminary report released this week.
State police say a southbound Chevrolet van crashed into a Jeep Liberty, which then hit a GMC Yukon stopped behind a school bus. The bus was not hit.
The Jeep’s driver, 22-year-old Jenee Dill of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene by Sevier County coroner Rusty Williams, the report states.
Also hurt were were 22-year-old Shreveport, La., resident Lauren Vazquez, a passenger in Dill’s vehicle; 33-year-old Bryan Clagg of Texarkana, Texas, the Chevrolet’s driver; and 62-year-old Hope resident Willie Lomax, the GMC’s driver.
The weather was clear and roads were described as dry at the time.
At least 171 deaths have been recorded so far this year in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.
