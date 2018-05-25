Home / Latest News /
Bank robbery reported at Hot Springs branch
This article was published today at 4:45 p.m.
Authorities in Arkansas are investigating a bank robbery that took place Friday afternoon.
The Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release that the Bank of the Ozarks at 1410 Albert Pike Road was robbed shortly before 3 p.m.
The unidentified male robber fled in an unknown direction, police said.
No further information about the robbery or the suspect was available as of Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
