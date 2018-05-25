Public Meetings

Monday
6 p.m.
Farmington Planning Commission -- City Hall
Farmington School Board -- Administration Board Room, 42 Double Springs Road
6:30 p.m.
Bella Vista City Council -- District Court, 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.
Cave Springs City Council -- American Legion, 168 W. Glenwood Ave.
7 p.m.
Bethel Heights Planning Board -- City Hall, 530 Sunrise Drive
Wednesday
Noon
Springdale Housing Authority Board -- Conference Room, Housing Authority, 5 Applegate Drive
