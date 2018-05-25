Arrests
Benton County Sheriff's Office
• Gary Gambill, 70, of 606 Paige Blvd. in Lowell was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Gambill was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Fayetteville
• Cassidy Gunn, 23, of 223 Links Drive in Lowell was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting. Gunn was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.
• Danny Hein Vo, 25, of 3301 S Tamarack Ave. in Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual extortion, terroristic threatening, harassment and stalking. Vo threatened to post sexually explicit videos of an ex-girlfriend on the Internet if she didn't do what he wanted, according a police report. Vo was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.
• Destiny Sudduth, 30, of 1807 S. Beth Drive in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and parole violation. Sudduth was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
• Randall Curry, 53, of 603 E. McClinton St. was arrested Wednesday in connection with embezzlement. Curry's business partner at C&C Construction began an audit of the corporation's finances that revealed multiple personal purchases by Curry, according to a police report. His partner thinks Curry stole $65,672 or more from their company, according to the report. Curry was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.
• Jesse Groulx, 39, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Groulx was released at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
Rogers
• Jamesha Benton, 27, of 3417 Heckel Ave. in Memphis, Tenn., was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Benton was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Siloam Springs
• Oscar F. Cortez-Recinos, 18, of 201 Glenwood Place was arrested Thursday in connection with residential burglary, terroristic threatening, battery, theft of property and fleeing. Cortez-Recinos was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Police
Fayetteville
• A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at 3001 W. Wedington Drive No. 66.
• A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday at 3166 W. Jewell Road No. 12.
• An assault or battery was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday at 357 M. College Ave.
