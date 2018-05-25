Saint Anshelm (N.H.) 2, Southern Arkansas 1 (9)

SAINT ANSELM (N.H.) 2, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 1 (9)

Two errors on the game's final play proved to be costly as Southern Arkansas University fell to Saint Anselm (N.H.) at the NCAA Division II Women's College World Series in Salem, Va.

Saint Anselm (41-10) rallied with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim the victory. After Megan Murrell grounded out to start the inning, Shannon Colson singled up the middle and Jordan O'Connor walked. Colson was thrown out at third base when Lauren Washburn reached on a fielder's choice, putting runners at first and second with two outs. On the game's final play, Madison Borrelli reached on a fielding error by SAU shortstop Monica Islava. O'Connor advanced to third on the play but was able to score on a second fielding error by left fielder Brooke Goad.

The Lady Muleriders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Islava's RBI single to left field. The Hawks tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on Erin Thompson's second home run of the season.

Designated player Jill Roye and right fielder Megan Godoyo both went 2 for 4 to lead SAU (57-9), which finished with 6 hits. Saint Anselm was held to three hits, one each from Colson, Thompson and Washburn.

Morgan Perry threw a complete game with five walks and six strikeouts to get the victory in the circle for the Hawks.

Brooke Ford-Nelson took the loss for the Lady Muleriders after allowing the game-winning run -- which was unearned -- with 1 walk and 1 strikeout over 1 2/3 innings. SAU starter Victoria Taylor went 7 innings, allowing 1 earned run on Thompson's sixth-inning home run with 3 walks with 4 strikeouts.

SAU will face either Chico State (Calif.) or Saint Leo (Fla.) in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. today.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 05/25/2018