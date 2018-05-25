Scattered storms possible this Memorial Day weekend in Arkansas, forecasters say

Scattered storms are possible this Memorial Day weekend as Arkansans head to outdoor events, including the revived RiverFest in Little Rock, meteorologists say.

Chris Buonanno, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office, said Friday that humid conditions will be in place over the next four days.

“It looks like the weather conditions will be similar to the last several days,” Buonanno said.

Forecasters say storms, especially Friday afternoon, could drop heavy rain in a short time span, resulting in flash flooding in isolated areas.

Some gusty winds will also be possible, the latest outlook reads.

Through Monday, Lows will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-90s across the state, according to the latest outlook.

RiverFest, held along the Arkansas River in Little Rock’s River Market District, kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday. Spokeswoman Maricel Johns said organizers hope to bring in 10,000 attendees each day.

By early next week, newly formed Subtropical Storm Alberto could have little to no effect on portions of the state, depending on its trajectory and development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rainfall would likely be the main concern, meteorologists noted.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the storm was located off the coast of southeast Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north-northeast at 6 mph, the agency said.