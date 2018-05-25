Softball Hall banquet a rousing success

Last night, about 500 men and women gathered at the Benton Event Center for the first Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame banquet.

It was fitting that the dinner was held in Benton. It has become the unofficial capital of softball, while its neighbor, Bryant, is the unofficial capital of baseball, although the cities would argue about their roles.

Every inductee present last night received a commemorative Softball Hall of Fame ring. The first class of inductees was in 1999, so 140 men and more than 60 women were honored.

The event was the brainstorm of Shane Pigue, who along with his wife Lara are hosting the state's biggest softball-baseball tournament starting tonight. Every park in Benton and Bryant is in use as more than 180 teams are registered to play.

There isn't a hotel room available within 30 miles and the B-towns will have a tremendous influx in their economy on a holiday weekend when most folks are headed to the lake or beach.

Pigue took over the Tournament of Champions in 2008. It was started by yours truly in 1981 and had three years off before Pigue called and asked if he could restart it in Benton. He immediately added baseball, and it has grown every year since. So if you see a vehicle this weekend and it says they are going to the Wallys, they are playing in the tournament.

My audiologist Stephanie Johnson will be there. Her son plays every year. Everyone loves the tournament because it is fair and well-run.

Shane and Lara grew up in Benton and love their hometown. This was their way of giving something back, even though they probably thought about moving a couple of years ago when the only mistake they made was a small bookkeeping one. If they had had a CPA do their books they would have gotten a refund that year instead of owing a few hundred dollars.

Nothing, though, has slowed the growth of the Tournament of Champions and the financial boom for Saline County.

So when Shane, who is on the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame board, approached it with the idea of a banquet and presenting rings to more than 200 people the idea was an instant go.

Shane and Lara dealt with everything from people in China to catering to tablecloths and when the event sold out, they found a way to squeeze in more tables.

They have huge hearts, not only for their community but people. When Lara's best friend and her husband were killed in a car wreck their children came to live with the Pigues.

The board intends to make the banquet a yearly event, and starting next year will not only induct the class of 2019, but name a male and female All-Arkansas team as well as male and female players of the year. This year's winners were Justine Rial and Adam Ussery. Cory Briggs picked up the John Glidewell Award for outstanding play. All three play on teams that travel nationally.

Clint Albright and Roland Pennington were the masters of ceremonies.

The board announced that the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame will have a membership drive beginning in two weeks. The price to join is $25 and all members will be allowed to nominate and vote for future inductees. There will be more on that in the future.

Great events have great leadership and last night's banquet was as seamless as any first-time event can be.

The entire Pigue family got there early and stayed late, then this morning they were sprinting all over Benton and Bryant tying up the final details for another great event in their hometown and in Bryant.

Sports on 05/25/2018