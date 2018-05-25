Streetcar services free over weekend

Rock Region Metro will allow patrons to ride its streetcars at no charge for most of the Memorial Day weekend beginning today.

The streetcars will operate along their full route in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock today, Saturday and Sunday, but they will run later than its normal daily schedule to accommodate people attending RiverFest, the Pulaski County transit agency said in a news release.

The streetcars will run from 8:20 a.m. to past midnight today and Saturday, and from 11:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Rock Region will offer no service on bus, streetcar or paratransit service on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, the agency said.

Metro on 05/25/2018