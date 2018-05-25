Style: It’s time to get planting — in containers

If you haven’t already, this is the month to assemble pots and containers for the rest of the growing season. They aren’t just for summer; if spared an early frost, tender container plants can still look great at the end of October, so it pays to devote some time and resources to getting them right.

Lushly planted containers bring the joy of gardening to the smallest of urban spaces. Whether you go with the “thriller, filler, spiller” method of one spiky plant, a trailing plant that flows over the lip of the container and another that fills the spaces between, or some other formula, Saturday’s Style offers general techniques for success with this summer’s container gardens.

