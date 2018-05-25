Top 2020 Alabama prospect has Arkansas as a top school

One of Alabama’s top sophomore prospects has Arkansas as one of his top schools and has plans to attend a game in Fayetteville in the fall.

Cornerback Malachi Moore (6-0, 174 pounds) of Hewitt-Trussville has 19 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Michigan, Auburn, Oregon, LSU, Tennessee and others. He and his family visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24, and that has him wanting to visit again.

“Loved the atmosphere, and the energy from everyone ... from the coaches to the recruiting people,” Moore said. “All of them just made my family and I feel welcomed.”

He had 26 tackles, an interception, 7 pass breakups and a recovered fumble while helping the Huskies to a 11-1 record last year. Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith set the tone of the February visit that made Moore and his family comfortable.

“It really started right when I walked in the door and Coach Smith wrapped his arm around me and was saying, 'this is my guy' and just things like that,” Moore said.

His father stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and played basketball at Middle Tennessee State. Moore believes he has a chance to add 1 or 2 inches in height.

Moore, who plays point guard and shooting guard for his school’s basketball team, said putting on a Razorback uniform was one of the highlights of the visit. His 12-year-old brother, Ayden was won over by the Hogs.

“He absolutely loved it,” Moore said. “He said that was his favorite school now.”

Should he decide to play his college football in Fayetteville, he would be able to join former teammate and safety Myles Mason and current teammate and Arkansas offensive line commitment Joseph Stone, who is committed to the 2019 class.

The trip has the Hogs in a good spot for Moore.

“They are in the top for me,” Moore said.