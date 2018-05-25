Trout, Pujols back in swing of things as Angels win

ANGELS 8, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO -- After a brief offensive drought, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are starting to swing the bats a lot better.

Trout and Albert Pujols each hit solo home runs, Shohei Ohtani doubled twice and the Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Thursday.

"We pressured them all afternoon," Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said. "You get 15 chances with guys in scoring position, that's good. We did a lot of good things out there."

Nick Tropeano (2-3) pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings to snap a five-start winless streak.

"Trope did an unbelievable job," Trout said. "It was a fun day for us."

Ohtani also walked twice and scored two runs. Martin Maldonado had two hits and three RBI.

The Angels scored more than three runs for the third time in their past 12 and posted their biggest output since an 8-0 victory at Colorado on May 9.

"Once it starts clicking, it's going to be dangerous," Tropeano said. "It was fun to see it today, for sure."

Tropeano allowed 1 run and 4 hits, walked a season-low 1 and struck out 6.

"Today I was getting that first-pitch strike and putting them away when I had to with runners in scoring position," Tropeano said.

The victory was Tropeano's first since April 12 at Kansas City.

"Nick was terrific," Scioscia said. "As the game went on, his fastball really got some more life to it."

Trout's 15th home run was a leadoff drive in the fifth that bounced off the top of the left field wall and went out. It came off Marco Estrada (2-5), who lost his fourth consecutive decision.

"I need to turn it around," Estrada said.

Pujols connected off right-hander Deck McGuire in the ninth, his seventh.

Estrada allowed 4 runs and 7 hits in 4 1/3 innings as the Blue Jays lost for the 14th time in their past 18 home games, including 8 of the past 9. Toronto has lost seven consecutive series, its longest streak since April 2017.

"We need to do better," Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson said. "It's frustrating because we all are competitors and we play the game to win. When you're not doing that, it can be frustrating."

The Blue Jays went 1-6 in a seven-game homestand against the Athletics and Angels and were outscored 43-22.

"I'm ready to get on the road, there's no doubt," Manager John Gibbons said. "This was a brutal homestand for us."

Toronto's lone run came in the sixth on outfielder Dwight Smith Jr.'s first career home run.

The Angels are 16-5 on the road, the best record in the major leagues.

ORIOLES 9, WHITE SOX 3 Dylan Bundy struck out a career-high 14 and pitched a two-hitter for his second complete game in the majors, leading Baltimore over host Chicago. Adam Jones and Trey Mancini hit solo home runs as Baltimore took a 9-0 lead after three innings.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 3 Stephen Piscotty and Oakland tagged Felix Hernandez early and ended visiting Seattle's five-game winning streak. Oakland helped itself by turning a team record-tying five groundball double plays, and stopped a five-game home skid.

ASTROS 8, INDIANS 2 Charlie Morton remained unbeaten this season with six solid innings, Alex Bregman and Jake Marisnick hit three-run home runs and Houston defeated host Cleveland. Morton (7-0) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits while extending his career-best winning streak to 10 games. The right-hander, who moved into a tie for the AL lead in victories, hasn't lost since Sept. 9, 2017, against Oakland. He walked three and struck out five.

RAYS 6, RED SOX 3 Blake Snell threw six scoreless innings, Wilson Ramos drove in two runs, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by beating visiting Boston.

ROYALS 8, RANGERS 2 Danny Duffy took a shutout into the eighth inning, Salvador Perez drove in four runs and Kansas City beat host Texas for its season-best third consecutive victory. Duffy (2-6) allowed 1 run and 4 hits, struck out 5 and walked 2 in 7 2/3 innings in his longest outing of the season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, PIRATES 4 Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam off Ivan Nova -- who dropped his sixth consecutive start against Cincinnati -- and Jesse Winker added a solo shot as the Reds pulled away to a victory over visiting Pittsburgh. Luis Castillo (4-4) gave up four hits in six innings, including a two-run home run by David Freese.

METS 5, BREWERS 0 Brandon Nimmo reached base five times, Steven Matz pitched six solid innings and New York beat host Milwaukee.

