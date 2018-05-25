Two top receivers notice KJ Jefferson's commitment

A week ago today, the Hogs landed their quarterback target in 4-star prospect KJ Jefferson.

Jefferson, 6-3, 210 pounds, North Panola High School in Sardis, Miss., pledged to the Razorbacks over more than 20 scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Indiana and others.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said Jefferson is a 4-star prospect with 5-star potential. The Hogs landing Jefferson didn't go unnoticed by two key receiver targets.

Trey Knox, 6-4, 210, of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman is an ESPN 4-star recruit, No. 41 wide receiver and the No. 266 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in February.

"He's a dog," said Knox of Jefferson. "I would like to be on the outside catching passes from him."

Jefferson completed 150 of 236 passes for 3,028 yards and 36 touchdowns while throwing only 3 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 139 times for 1,325 yards and 8 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 13-1 record.

Shamar Nash, who's rated a 4-star prospect by CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, visited the Hogs in March and has plans to officially visit Fayetteville on June 7-9.

He's being recruited by Coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"I love the fact that Coach Morris and Stepp didn't waste any time getting someone back there for the quarterback position in my class," Nash said.