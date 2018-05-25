West Prelim qualifiers include Mowatt, Bacon

Arkansas Razorbacks senior Kemar Mowatt, one of the favorites to win the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships, won his heat in the first round of the West Preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif., in 51.09 seconds on Thursday to advance to Saturday's quarterfinals.

Arkansas State University senior Christian Raver Ladislau took second in the hammer (225-9) to advance to the NCAA Championships.

In the long jump, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville sophomore Harrison Scharage (25-4 1/2) finished seventh and ASU freshman Carter Shell took 11th (25-0 3/4) to make the NCAA Championships.

Arkansas junior Obi Igbokwe had the fastest time in the 400 (45.49) to make tonight's quarterfinals. University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior Jaylen Bacon (10.04) and Arkansas senior Kenzo Cotton (10.21) won heats in the 100 to advance to Saturday quarterfinals.

Also advancing for Arkansas to the quarterfinals were Larry Donald (400 hurdles) and Cameron Griffith (1,500).

In women's competition, Arkansas sophomore Jada Baylark had the top 100 time (11.22) to make the quarterfinals. Also advancing in the 100 were Arkansas' Kiara Parker and ASU's Caitlin Smith. Nikki Hiltz and Carina Viljoen advanced to quarterfinals for Arkansas to the 1,500 quarterfinals and Megan Burks-Magee advanced in the 400.

