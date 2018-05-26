After grand slam, Muleriders hold on

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 12, CHICO STATE (CALIF.) 11

Southern Arkansas University got a two-out grand slam in the top of the seventh inning Friday to take a five-run lead, then had to withstand a rally from Chico State (Calif.) in the bottom of the inning to earn a 12-11 victory over the Wildcats at the NCAA Division II Women's College World Series in Salem, Va.

Leading 8-7 going into the seventh inning, Rachel Miller got things started with a single to right-center field and advanced to second on an error by right fielder Ari Marsh. A one-out walk to Sarah Pitre and a two-out walk to Brooke Goad loaded the bases for Megan Godoyo, whose grand slam gave the Muleriders a 12-7 lead. It was her third home run of the season.

But the Wildcats made things interesting in the bottom of the inning. Bailey Akins hit a one-out home run to left-center field to cut the lead to 12-8. Fielding errors by SAU shortstop Monica Islava and pitcher Brooke Ford-Nelson allowed another run to score. Marsh followed with a two-run double to trim the lead to 12-11. Cyrena Taylor singled to right field, putting runners at first and third with one out, before Karli Skowrup grounded out and Claire Wayne popped out to end the game.

Pitre was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, while third baseman Faith Otts was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI to lead SAU. Ford-Nelson earned the pitching victory for the Muleriders after allowing 6 runs -- 2 earned -- on 5 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over the final 4 2/3 innings.

SAU advances to face fourth-seeded Angelo State today at 7:30 a.m. If the Muleriders should win, they would face Saint Anselm (N.H.) at 9:30 a.m. today.

