Arkadelphia man ejected, killed in crash

A 55-year-old Arkansas man died Thursday in a crash in which he was "partially ejected," according to a report from the Arkansas State Police, which also identified a woman killed in a crash earlier this month.

In Thursday's crash, Charles Edward Francis was driving east on Arkansas 8 in Arkadelphia when he crossed into the path of a 2000 Freightliner headed west shortly after 1 p.m., according to the state police report.

Francis' 1998 Toyota then traveled off the road, and he was "partially ejected," authorities said. The Arkadelphia resident suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

State police also identified a Texas woman killed May 4 in a chain-reaction crash in southwest Arkansas.

The three-vehicle wreck happened around 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 71 in the Sevier County town of Lockesburg, according to a preliminary report released this week.

State police said a southbound Chevrolet van crashed into a Jeep Liberty, which then hit a GMC Yukon stopped behind a school bus. The bus was not hit.

The Jeep's driver, 22-year-old Jenee Dill of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Sevier County coroner Rusty Williams, the report said.

Injured in the crash were 22-year-old Shreveport resident Lauren Vazquez, a passenger in Dill's vehicle; 33-year-old Bryan Clagg of Texarkana, Texas, the Chevrolet's driver; and 62-year-old Hope resident Willie Lomax, the GMC's driver.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of both crashes, state police said.

