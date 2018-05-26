Arrest made in killing of man on UA-owned property

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas, Fayetteville police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of a man found May 3 on undeveloped land owned by the university.

Quinton Lamar Taylor was interviewed Friday by police and then arrested, according to a report released Saturday by UA police. Taylor is listed as a Fayetteville resident.

The police report states that more than one person said Taylor had spoken about being involved in a physical altercation with the victim, 51-year-old George Irving Morrison.

Police found Morrison unresponsive shortly after midnight May 3, called to the scene following a report of a disturbance in an area with several homeless encampments. Capt. Gary Crain with UA police said earlier this month that officers arrived to find no disturbance, but discovered Morrison while searching an area away from the campsites.

Morrison was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The report released Saturday states Morrison sustained blunt force trauma injuries. People who knew Morrison told the Democrat-Gazette he was homeless. He was listed as a Mountainburg resident.

The UA-owned site in south Fayetteville is more than a mile from the main campus.