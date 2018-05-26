Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, May 26, 2018, 2:59 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Astronaut and moonwalker Alan Bean dies at 86

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:52 p.m.

in-this-oct-1-2008-file-photo-alan-bean-the-fourth-man-to-walk-on-the-moon-is-shown-during-a-preview-of-his-work-at-the-lyndon-baines-johnson-library-and-museum-in-austin-texas-bean-the-apollo-and-skylab-astronaut-fourth-human-to-walk-on-the-moon-and-an-accomplished-artist-has-died-bean-86-died-on-saturday-may-26-2018-at-houston-methodist-hospital-in-houston-his-death-followed-his-suddenly-falling-ill-while-on-travel-in-fort-wayne-indiana-two-weeks-before-ap-photoharry-cabluck-file

In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, Alan Bean, the fourth man to walk on the moon, is shown during a preview of his work at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum in Austin, Texas. Bean, the Apollo and Skylab astronaut, fourth human to walk on the moon and an accomplished artist, has died. Bean, 86, died on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. His death followed his suddenly falling ill while on travel in Fort Wayne, Indiana two weeks before. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)



Astronaut Alan Bean, who was the fourth person to walk on the moon, has died.

A statement released by NASA and family members says Bean died Saturday in Houston after a short illness. He was 86.

Bean was the lunar module pilot on Apollo 12, which made the second moon landing in 1969.

He then commanded the second crewed flight to the United States' first space station, Skylab, in 1973. On that mission, he orbited the Earth for 59 days.

Bean spent a total of 69 days in space, including 31 hours on the moon.

His wife of 40 years, Leslie Bean, said in the statement he died peacefully surrounded by those who loved him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Astronaut and moonwalker Alan Bean dies at 86

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online