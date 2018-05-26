86 Palestinians injured at Gaza border

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Dozens of Palestinians were hurt Friday along Gaza's border with Israel, the Gazan Health Ministry said.

It said most of the 86 people who were hurt were treated for tear gas inhalation, while some suffered gunshot wounds.

Israel's military said Palestinians tried to damage the border fence, rolled burning tires and threw an explosive device at soldiers.

It said troops responded with tear gas and live fire.

Leaders of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, visited protest tents near the border and vowed to continue the weekly rallies they are leading.

Over 110 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since demonstrations began March 30.

Israel says it is defending its border as well as its communities nearby. It accuses Hamas of trying to carry out attacks under the guise of protests.

Adelson ferried Guatemalans to Israel

GUATEMALA CITY -- United States casino magnate Sheldon Adelson provided Guatemala's official delegation a Boeing 767 to travel to Israel for the relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a Guatemalan government official said Friday.

Sandra Jovel, Guatemala's foreign minister, said Adelson provided the plane last week to carry government officials and guests, including religious leaders.

Jovel made the comments on radio show ConCriterio, ending days of speculation about who paid for the trip.

Manfredo Marroquin, director of civil society organization Citizen Action, said President Jimmy Morales' administration violated Guatemalan law, which forbids accepting such gifts.

Guatemala's human-rights prosecutor, Jordan Rodas, also said the arrangement with Adelson was concerning.

"You don't know if what he's doing is laying the groundwork for personal interests," Rodas said.

Jovel emphasized that Adelson did not have business interests in Guatemala.

France charges 2 ex-agents in spy case

PARIS -- Two retired members of the French secret services suspected of being double agents for an unnamed foreign power have been handed preliminary charges along with a suspected accomplice, French authorities said Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron said France's foreign intelligence agency DGSE detected "actions of extreme gravity" by the former DGSE agents.

Macron, speaking during a visit to Russia, said Paris prosecutors are investigating. He would not comment on a report that the agents had been working for China.

The investigation was opened last year, but the Defense Ministry only confirmed it Thursday after details of the probe were reported Thursday on TMC television.

The two men were given preliminary charges in December including compromising defense secrets and "delivering information to a foreign power that threatens fundamental interests of the nation," according to a judicial official. The official said one of the men was also given preliminary treason charges.

The two are being held in custody pending further investigation and a decision on whether to send them to trial.

49 people killed in Congo boat accident

KINSHASA, Congo -- At least 49 people have died after a boat tipped over on the Momboyo River, a tributary of the Congo River in the country's northwest, Congolese officials said.

The vice governor of Tshuapa province, Richard Mboyo Iluka, said the boat was taking people from Monkoto to Mbandaka city on Thursday but capsized just outside Wafania.

He said a team has been dispatched to investigate and get a more realistic death toll.

He said he does not know how many people were on the boat or how many are thought to have survived, and that the cause of the accident remains unknown.

Boats transporting people along Congo's rivers are often overcrowded, and road infrastructure in the vast Central African nation is often poor.

