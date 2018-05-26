Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, May 26, 2018, 3:25 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Hot Springs bank robbed, police say

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.

Authorities in Hot Springs are investigating a bank robbery that took place Friday afternoon.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release that the Bank of the Ozarks location at 1410 Albert Pike Road was robbed shortly before 3 p.m.

The unidentified male robber fled in an unknown direction afterward, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No further information about the robbery or the suspect was available as of Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Metro on 05/26/2018

Print Headline: Hot Springs bank robbed, police say

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hot Springs bank robbed, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online