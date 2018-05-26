Hot Springs bank robbed, police say

Authorities in Hot Springs are investigating a bank robbery that took place Friday afternoon.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release that the Bank of the Ozarks location at 1410 Albert Pike Road was robbed shortly before 3 p.m.

The unidentified male robber fled in an unknown direction afterward, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No further information about the robbery or the suspect was available as of Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Metro on 05/26/2018