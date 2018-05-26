Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, May 26, 2018, 10:18 p.m.

LSU tops Arkansas to return to SEC championship game

This article was published today at 9:07 p.m.

lsus-zach-watson-9-celebrates-with-brandt-broussard-16-after-hitting-a-two-run-home-run-during-the-sixth-inning-of-a-southeastern-conference-tournament-ncaa-college-baseball-game-against-arkansas-saturday-may-26-2018-in-hoover-ala-ap-photobutch-dill

LSU's Zach Watson (9) celebrates with Brandt Broussard (16) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Arkansas, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Zach Watson hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and Zack Hess allowed only one hit in seven innings, leading LSU to a 2-1 victory Saturday over Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.

The defending champion Tigers (37-24) will play for their 13th SEC tournament title Sunday against Mississippi.

Hess (7-5) allowed one run while striking out seven. Nick Bush pitched two scoreless innings for his second save.

Bush recorded five straight outs after allowing two eighth-inning singles.

Arkansas (39-18) had a pair of hits in the eighth but Bush escaped with a flyout and fielder's choice.

The game was delayed for some 90 minutes by bad weather starting in the third inning.

Arkansas's Jared Gates homered shortly after play resumed.

LSU had made it to the semifinals with an 11-0, mercy-rule win over Florida. The game was completed Saturday after getting halted by dense fog.

