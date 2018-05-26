GOLF

Rose leads at Colonial

Justin Rose shot a 6-under 64 in the second round at Colonial on Friday, getting to 10 under for a one-stroke lead over Emiliano Grillo in the PGA Tour's Fort Worth Invitational. Rose had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of his round. Grillo had a 67 that included six consecutive holes without a par. Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka and Satoshi Kodaira were 7 under. Koepka had a 63, and Kodaira shot 67. Jordan Spieth, one of the locals and No. 3 in the world, was 3 under after a 68. Kevin Kisner, the defending champ at Hogan's Alley, was even par after a 68. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks), David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Teen out front at LPGA

Nasa Hataoka shot a 4-under 68 on Friday, and the Japanese teenager leads by one stroke over Minjee Lee after the second round of the LPGA Volvik Championship at Ann Arbor, Mich. Hataoka, who lost in a playoff last week in the Kingsmill Championship in Virginia, made seven birdies Friday at Travis Pointe Country Club. She began her round on No. 10, and her best stretch came toward the end, when she birdied Nos. 4, 5 and 6. The 19-year-old Japanese player was at 9 under for the tournament. Lee (69) also was solid for a second consecutive day. Former Arkansas Razorback Gaby Lopez (68), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70) and Lindy Duncan (70) were another stroke back. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) was tied for 12th at 5 under after a 68. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Sutherland, McCarron lead

Kevin Sutherland birdied his last two holes Friday for a 5-under 66 and a share of the lead at the Champions Tour's Senior PGA Championship with Scott McCarron. Sutherland, the Charles Schwab Cup winner, played in the third-to-last group of the day at Harbor Shores, while McCarron reached 8 under in the morning wave to emerge from a championship-record group of six tied for the first-round lead. Jerry Kelly shot a 65 to join Tim Petrovic (69), Chris Williams (68) and Joe Durant (67) at 7 under. Nevada club professional Stuart Smith, tied for the first-round lead after a 66, had an 83 to miss the cut. Glen Day (Little Rock) was 2 under after a 70. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 1 over after a 72.

McIlroy out front

Rory McIlroy shot a 7-under 65 to move into the second-round lead at the BMW PGA Championship at Virginia Water, England, on Friday. Alex Noren, the defending champion, shot 68, leaving him 5 shots off the pace at 7 under par alongside Robert Rock and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. At 12 under par, McIlroy led by three shots over Englishman Sam Horsfield, who followed up a 67 with a 68. European No. 1 Tommy Fleetwood is a shot further back after making birdie on the last three holes to shoot 66.

TENNIS

Thiem advances

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem will take on local favorite Gilles Simon in the final of the Lyon Open after winning two matches Friday. The eighth-ranked Austrian first needed 50 minutes to complete a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-4 victory over Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez after their quarterfinal match was suspended by darkness at one set apiece on Thursday evening. Thiem then defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in slightly under two hours. Thiem has won his past five matches against Simon and leads the Frenchman 6-2 in career meetings. Simon, who has a 5-1 record in clay-court finals, beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Riske moves on to final

Alison Riske of the United States will play Johanna Larsson of Sweden in the Nuremberg Cup final after winning two matches on Friday. The 105th-ranked Riske defeated Kirsten Flipkens 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals, having progressed against the injured Sorana Cirstea earlier when the sixth-seeded Romanian retired at 2-6, 7-5, 1-0. Flipkens was also playing her second match of the day. The Belgian player ended Kiki Bertens' bid for a third consecutive title in Nuremberg with a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory in the quarterfinals. It ended Bertens' 13-match winning run at the clay-court tournament. Larsson sealed her place in today's decider with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over the eighth-seeded Katerina Siniakova in the semifinals.

Cibulkova reaches final

Fifth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova rallied past fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the final of the Strasbourg International on Friday at Strasbourg, France. Cibulkova won 12 of the last 15 points to reach her second final this season following her runner-up spot in Budapest. Cibulkova, a semifinalist at the 2009 French Open, will take on third-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the final. Pavlyuchenkova reached her first final of the year after top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia retired due to injury while the Russian led 6-4, 1-0.

BASEBALL

Ohtani back next week

Shohei Ohtani likely will rejoin the Los Angeles Angel's rotation next week. The 23-year-old rookie, the first two-way player in the major leagues in decades, was on track to start Sunday at Yankee Stadium against countryman Masahiro Tanaka, but the Angels said Thursday that Ohtani will miss the turn as part of workload management. Ohtani last pitched Sunday against Tampa Bay, winning his second consecutive decision and giving up 2 runs and 6 hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. His 110 pitches were also a season high. Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA in 7 starts and entered Friday batting .319 with 6 home runs and 19 RBI in 27 games as a designated hitter.

Bird off DL today

The New York Yankees plan to activate first baseman Greg Bird from the disabled list before today's game against the Los Angeles Angels, forcing the team to make a difficult roster decision. Bird had right ankle surgery on March 27 and is 8 for 39 (.205) with 3 home runs and 8 RBI over 12 games in a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. Tyler Austin could be sent to the minors to make room for Bird. Austin is hitting .238 with 8 home runs and 23 RBI and has out-produced Neil Walker (.220, 2 home runs, 14 RBI), but Austin has minor league options.

HORSE RACING

Audible to pass on Belmont

Audible, the horse expected to be Justify's chief competition in the June 9 Belmont Stakes, will not run, trainer Todd Pletcher said Friday morning. "We have decided to freshen Audible up for a summer campaign," Pletcher told HorseRacingNation.com. "I don't feel like he's as well as he was leading up to the Derby. I just don't feel like he is where he needs to be to compete in the Belmont. We'll freshen him up for the Jim Dandy or the Haskell." Audible is owned by the same group -- WinStar Farm, the China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners -- that owns Justify. Skeptics will argue that the owners are shelving Audible to give Justify an easier path to the Triple Crown and its associated riches. This dilemma is nothing new in thoroughbred racing, where owners and trainers routinely place multiple horses in the same race but also avoid matching their horses at inopportune times.

Justify's breeding rights sold

The breeding rights for Justify, who became the first horse since 1882 to win the Kentucky Derby without having competed as a 2-year-old and followed that feat by winning the Preakness Stakes, were sold by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and SF (Soros Fund) Racing to Coolmore Farm for $60 million. The deal was said to have been completed before the Preakness and includes a potential bonus of at least $20 million if Justify were to pull off a Triple Crown sweep by winning the Belmont Stakes on June 9, according to multiple people familiar with the deal who were not authorized to speak publicly because it had not yet been announced. Reached earlier this week, Elliott Walden, president and chief executive of WinStar Farm, denied that a deal had been made. "We get offers all the time, especially for our top horses, so I can see how those rumors get started, but it's simply not true," he said.

Sports on 05/26/2018