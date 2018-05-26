Oklahoma police ID eatery gunman

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant before being fatally shot by bystanders had no obvious connection to the victims or the restaurant and was legally authorized to carry a firearm, authorities said Friday.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews said investigators were trying to determine a motive behind the Thursday attack that wounded four people. He said the only interaction police had with 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman was during a domestic assault and battery call when Tilghman was 13.

On Friday, Mathews praised the two people who shot Tilghman, who held a state license as an armed security guard that authorized him to carry a firearm, outside the restaurant. Mathews said each man retrieved a firearm from his vehicle. Tilghman's body was discovered about 50 to 75 feet from the restaurant's front door.

Storm Alberto heads toward Gulf Coast

MIAMI -- Subtropical Storm Alberto -- the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season -- was roiling parts of coastal Mexico and Cuba with rip currents and dangerous surf on Friday.

Both countries issued tropical storm watches for portions of their coastlines, with rain totals up to 25 inches in some isolated areas. The slow-moving storm is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

U.S. forecasters followed suit by issuing a tropical storm watch for parts of the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle southwest of Tallahassee to the New Orleans metropolitan area.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was centered about 100 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Its top sustained winds were 40 mph. A gradual strengthening was expected through the weekend as it moves north.

The U.S. was expected to start feeling Alberto's effects today.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch would be in effect from this evening through Tuesday evening for southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama and the western Florida panhandle. A storm surge watch was also issued for parts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Veteran charged in Texas bomb case

BEAUMONT, Texas -- A 40-year-old military veteran was arrested in connection with two explosive devices found in southeast Texas in recent weeks, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Jonathan Matthew Torresi was charged with using an explosive to cause property damage, possession of an unregistered destructive device and mailing a threatening communication.

Investigators found mousetraps, screws and other components of the devices and postal materials while executing a search warrant Thursday at Torres' Beaumont home. After the search, Torres was taken into federal custody without incident.

A device exploded May 10 outside an Episcopal church, shattering windows and causing other damage. No one was hurt.

Another device that didn't detonate was found April 26 in a U.S. Postal Service mailbox near a Starbucks.

Ash cloud erupts from volcano summit

HONOLULU -- Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

Those living in communities southwest of the Kilauea volcano were warned that wind might carry ash their way after the eruption Thursday night.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland said small ash explosions are coming from the summit intermittently as lava keeps flowing into the ocean.

Lava also is spewing from fissures in the Leilani Estates subdivision, which has been evacuated for three weeks. About 2,000 people have fled their homes.

Officials say 82 structures, including dozens of houses, have been destroyed since fissures began opening up in backyards May 3.

