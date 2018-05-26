UA, ASU runners leave mark in 100

Jada Baylark has the Arkansas Razorbacks' women's school record in the 100 meters to herself and Arkansas State University's Jaylen Bacon has the fastest men's 100 in the nation.

Baylark, a sophomore from Little Rock Parkvew, ran 11.04 seconds Friday for the top time at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif., and advanced to the NCAA Championships on June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore.

Bacon, a senior, ran 9.97 in the 100 to lead all collegiate men and also advanced to the NCAA Championships.

Baylark broke the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville record in the 100 of 11.10 she had shared with three-time Olympic gold medalist Veronica Campbell-Brown, who set the record in 2004.

Baylark's and Bacon's times both counted for record-setting and nation-leading performances because the wind reading for their races was under 2.0 meters per second.

Bacon also advanced to tonight's quarterfinals in the 200, running 20.38.

Razorbacks senior Kenzo Cotton advanced to the 100 (10.25) semifinals in Eugene and to tonight's quarterfinals in the 200 (20.54).

Also advancing for the Razorbacks' men's team were senior Kemar Mowatt in the 400 hurdles (49.33), junior Obi Igbokwe in the 400 (45.61), junior Roy Ejiakuekwu in the 200 (21.07) and senior Larry Donald in the 110 hurdles (14.25).

Arkansas juniors Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard were among 12 pole vaulters to clear 13 feet, 8 1/2 inches to advance to the NCAA Championships. Razorbacks junior Rylee Robinson also advanced.

Freshman Janeek Brown advanced for Arkansas in the 100 hurdles (13.09) and ASU junior Caitland Smith advanced in the 100 (11.29).

University of Arkansas-Little Rock junior Charles Okeze (20.78) University of Central Arkansas sophomore Zachary Jewell (21.13) advanced to the 200 semifinals.

— Bob Holt

GOLF

Arkansas men at 8 over

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks finished hot but had to settle for an 8-over 296 in the rain-plagued first round of the NCAA Championships on Friday in Stillwater, Okla.

On a day plagued by weather delays lasting 3 hours and 28 minutes at Karsten Creek Golf Club, the Razorbacks were tied for 11th among the 15 teams who finished their rounds. Play was called at about 7:30 p.m. with 15 teams still on the course.

The Razorbacks started on No. 10 and made the turn at 9 over with four birdies and 16 bogeys or worse, but they turned it around on the front nine and closed strong, led by senior Alvaro Ortiz and sophomore William Buhl, who each shot 3 under on the front.

Ortiz and Buhl both finished the round at even-par 72. Sophomores Mason Overstreet and Luis Garza finished at 4 over, and sophomore Tyson Reeder’s non-counting score was 5 over.

Ortiz made the turn at 3 over, but made an eagle on the 542-yard par-5 No. 1 hole, then birdied No. 5 to reach even par.

Buhl bogeyed Nos. 16, 17 and 18, but had three birdies on the front nine.

Fifteen teams are scheduled to resume the first round at 7 a.m., while the second round is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

— Tom Murphy

Sports on 05/26/2018