Saturday, May 26, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Woman reaches goal of doing a headstand in all 50 states

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:14 p.m.



KETCHIKAN, Alaska — A 71-year-old woman has completed her mission of performing a headstand in all 50 states.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports retiree Anne Bruinooge checked the last state off her list Thursday as she laid down a mat and did a headstand outside of the Alaska newspaper's office.

Bruinooge says she has been traveling around the country for the past decade, doing headstands in every state that she and her husband visit.

Bruinooge, who is an avid participant of yoga, says her motivation was simply "the fun of doing headstands."

Bruinooge says she isn't sure if anyone else has ever attempted to do a headstand in each state.

