Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, May 27, 2018, 5:15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

2 teens arrested in Fordyce homicide

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:38 a.m.

Two arrests have been made in the death of an 18-year-old man that is being investigated as a homicide in south Arkansas, authorities said.

About 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Fordyce authorities were called to a car fire behind Higher Heights Apartments on Kingsland Road, according to a news release.

About three hours later, the body of 18-year-old Jesse Kenneth Turner was found at the scene of the fire, police said.

Later, authorities announced the arrests of 18-year-old Raheem Tyrece Stuckey and 19-year-old Khalili Tre'von Gallaway of Fordyce in Turner's death.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and arson. Stuckey was being held at the Dallas County jail Friday afternoon, while Gallaway was in custody at the Ouachita County jail.

Arkansas State Police reportedly assisted with the arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 05/27/2018

Print Headline: 2 teens arrested in Fordyce homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: 2 teens arrested in Fordyce homicide

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

titleist10 says... May 27, 2018 at 4:36 a.m.

These 2 do not belong on a civilized society-put em back in the jungle

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online