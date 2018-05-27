2 teens arrested in Fordyce homicide

Two arrests have been made in the death of an 18-year-old man that is being investigated as a homicide in south Arkansas, authorities said.

About 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Fordyce authorities were called to a car fire behind Higher Heights Apartments on Kingsland Road, according to a news release.

About three hours later, the body of 18-year-old Jesse Kenneth Turner was found at the scene of the fire, police said.

Later, authorities announced the arrests of 18-year-old Raheem Tyrece Stuckey and 19-year-old Khalili Tre'von Gallaway of Fordyce in Turner's death.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and arson. Stuckey was being held at the Dallas County jail Friday afternoon, while Gallaway was in custody at the Ouachita County jail.

Arkansas State Police reportedly assisted with the arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

