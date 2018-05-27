Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, May 27, 2018, 5:27 a.m.

ARKANSANS IN BASEBALL

By Todd Pearce

This article was published today at 2:56 a.m.

Minor league/independent

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Padres, San Antonio;.261;38;134;18;35;5;0;0;3;0

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.281;41;171;42;48;13;1;2;13;14

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.292;38;144;15;42;7;0;2;20;3

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;1B;AA Pirates, Altoona, Pa.;.308;29;91;12;28;5;0;0;10;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;.300;8;30;5;9;2;0;1;4;1

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;.152;16;46;4;7;0;0;1;4;0

Matt Reynolds;Arkansas;3B;AAA Nationals, Syracuse, N.Y.;.245;26;94;21;23;9;0;1;9;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.214;34;112;14;24;6;1;1;13;2

Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.317;41;161;29;51;7;0;10;35;10

Bobby Wernes*;Arkansas;3B;AA Rockies, Hartford, Conn.;.242;12;33;4;8;2;1;0;6;0

Andy Wilkins*;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.000;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Barrett Astin;UA/Forrest City;Independent, Kansas City, Kan..;1-0;5.19;6;0;0;8.2;12;3;5

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, N.Y.;0-2;3.92;10;3;0;20.2;23;6;15

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;2-2;2.28;8;8;0;43.1;33;10;65

Cannon Chadwick+;Arkansas;Short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;12.60;4;0;0;5.0;7;6;7

Ethan Clark*;Greenwood;High-A Marlins, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;0.00;2;1;0;5.0;2;2;7

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;Independent, Utica, Mich.;0-0;0.00;5;0;0;6.0;3;3;9

Dillon Drabble^;Texarkana;A Royals, Lexington, Ky.;0-1;45.00;2;0;0;1.0;2;2;2

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;1-2;6.00;15;1;0;21.0;34;7;17

Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;2-2;6.98;9;2;0;19.1;25;8;23

Michael Gunn;UA/Wilson;Independent, Cleburne, Texas;0-0;0.00;3;0;0;6.2;1;3;5

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;1-1;1.86;14;0;2;19.1;8;20;26

Trey Killian+;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;0-2;9.75;6;6;;24.0;36;28;15

Jackson Lowery;UA/UCA/PA;Independent, Kansas City, Kan..;0-0;0.00;2;0;0;3.1;3;2;2

Cory Malcom^;UALR;A Cardinals, Peoria, Ill.;0-1;5.14;7;0;1;7.0;7;6;15

Ryne Stanek#;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;0-1;1.86;10;0;2;9.2;5;6;17

Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;High-A Yankees, Tampa, Fla.;3-2;2.98;8;8;0;45.1;32;11;54

James Teague^;Arkansas;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;1-2;7.07;10;0;2;14.0;15;9;15

Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-2;1.29;15;0;6;14.0;8;6;15

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;Independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;0-1;3.85;8;0;0;7.0;4;5;9

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;Independent, York, Pa.;0-1;19.28;5;0;0;4.2;13;3;5

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;1-1;3.57;13;2;2;22.2;17;6;35

Daniel Wright;ASU;AA Reds, Pensacola, Fla.;2-2;4.59;10;10;0;51.0;52;8;40

Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;A Royals, Lexington, Ky.;0-2;2.87;13;0;5;15.2;16;2;25

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list #called up to parent club ^demoted +released

To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 05/27/2018

Print Headline: ARKANSANS IN BASEBALL

