California robbery suspect shot through drive-thru window
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police in Southern California say an alleged robber at a fast food restaurant was shot by a customer in the drive-thru lane who fired through a window before speeding off.
Santa Ana Police Commander Michael Claborn says the robbery suspect was hospitalized late Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.
Claborn says the customer witnessing the holdup fired several times at the robber, shattering the drive-thru window of Cozy Corner Drive-In.
Investigators say the armed customer is now wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Claborn calls the shooter's actions "very dangerous."
The Orange County Register reported Sunday that the wounded man could face a robbery charge. He was not identified.
