COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

May 27

BrierFest

GREENBRIER — BrierFest will take place at Greenbrier High School. The annual festival features music, food, a pageant, carnival rides, a kids zone and a talent show. For more information, visit www.brierfest.com.

May 31

UCA Small Developer Conference

CONWAY — The UCA Small Developer Conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. The event will offer participants an opportunity to be exposed to the “big-picture view” of small-scale real estate development and will enable them to pick a good development project and take the first steps to make that project a reality. For more information, call Shelby at (501) 450-5269.

June 1

Maumelle Newcomers Club Monthly Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. at the Maumelle Community Center. The Maumelle Newcomers Club is a social, charitable and educational organization designed to provide a way for women in Maumelle to meet others and gather for various activities of their choice. For more information, call Sheila Young at (501) 851-4280.

June 1 and 2

Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar will take place Friday and Saturday at the school, 106 N. St. Joseph St. A traditional spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. Saturday in the school gym, with carry-out dinners available. Activities both nights will include a midway with kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, and a multiroom silent auction, with items valued from $25 to $800, from 6-10 p.m. Friday and 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Winning bidders may pick up their auction items Saturday night or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 in the auction room. The grand prize for the raffle is a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport, with the drawing Saturday evening. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

June 2

Veterans Upward Bound Boot Camp

RUSSELLVILLE — Veterans Upward Bound at Arkansas Tech University will host the free ATU Veterans Upward Bound Boot camp from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 242 of the Doc Bryan Student Services Center, 1605 Coliseum Drive. Workshops will focus on math and English skills, student financial aid, financial literacy and budgeting, Veterans Affairs benefits, academic advising, the college-application process and making the military-to-college transition. Registration is open at vubbootcamp.eventbrite.com. For more information, email vub@atu.edu or visit www.atu.edu/vub.

Ongoing

The Winter’s Tale

CONWAY — The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre’s 12th season will open at 7:30 p.m. June 8 with William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale, directed by Nisi Sturgis and performed outdoors on the lawn of McAlister Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus. The Winter’s Tale will continue June 9, 17, 24, 28 and 30; and July 4 and 6. Every show is pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $15. Vendors will provide food and drinks, and artists will display works for sale. For tickets and more information, visit arkshakes.com or call (866) 810-0012.

The Music Man

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center will present The Music Man at 7 p.m. June 22, 23, 29 and 30; and at 2 p.m. June 24 and July 1 at The Center for the Arts, 2209 S. Knoxville Ave. For ticket information, call (479) 968-2452.

Fun in the Sun! Art Exhibit

CLINTON — The art exhibit Fun in the Sun! is on display at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65 in south Clinton. The collection will hang through Aug. 6 and feature 46 original paintings by Faye Rodgers, Sue Pico, Diana Foote, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Marion Thorpe, Charlotte Rierson, Jan Cobb, Julie Caswell, Diane Dudzik and Joyce Hartmann. Art is located in the hallways near the cafeteria on the upper level and in the outpatient wing on the lower level. The paintings are for sale for $15 to $350. Proceeds will benefit Hospital Auxiliary projects. For more information, call Hartmann at (501) 745-6615.

Community Teaching Garden

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will have a community teaching garden in front of Freyaldenhoven’s nursery, at the corner of Siebenmorgen Road and Bob Courtway Drive. The group meets there at 9 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month through September. All are invited to attend and learn to grow their own food.

Friday Night Kruzn

CONWAY — Friday Night Kruzn, a free event, will take place from 6-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month through Oct. 19 at The Village at Hendrix. Cars will be on display, and a donation will be made to the Arkansas Food Bank. For more information, contact Don Searls at (501) 269-1817.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Children’s Fishing Derby

RUSSELLVILLE — The annual Children’s Fishing Derby will begin at 8 a.m. June 9 at Pleasant View Park, with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. This free event is for children ages 4 to 12. Prizes will be given in three age divisions for the heaviest catfish and the heaviest stringer of catfish. A special prize is given for the biggest fish caught during the derby. Register at the Hughes Community Center. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

QuickBooks Payroll Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two QuickBooks Payroll workshops June 14 at Arkansas Tech University. The session from 9 a.m. to noon is designed for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise users. The session from 1-4 p.m. is for those using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks (Simple Start, Essentials or Online Plus). A computer is provided for use during each interactive session. The cost is $65 per session. Registration is required by June 13 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Watercolor Workshop

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will present a watercolor workshop with Richard Stephens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 and 30, with an hour lunch break. The class fee is $160 for members and $190 for nonmembers. Stephens, a native of Hot Springs, graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in 1969 with a degree in art. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyartscenter.org/art-classes.html.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.