CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT ROUNDUPS

BIG TEN

PURDUE 11, ILLINOIS 5

OMAHA, Neb.-- Nick Dalesandro had a pair of hits and scored three runs, and Purdue rallied from three runs down to roll past Illinois on Saturday and advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Harry Shipley also had two hits and three runs for the second-seeded Boilermakers (37-18), who will face top-seeded Minnesota today in Omaha.

Purdue spotted Illinois (33-20) a 4-1 lead. But the Boilermakers scored four times in the fifth inning, thanks largely to a pair of Illini errors, and tacked on four more in the seventh for a 9-5 lead.

Bo Hofstra (5-3) got the win for the Boilermakers, while Ryan Schmitt (2-3) took the loss for Illinois.

Minnesota and Purdue met in mid-April, with the Gophers putting up a staggering 40 runs in a two-game sweep.

MINNESOTA 8, OHIO STATE 1

OMAHA, Neb. -- Patrick Fredrickson pitched six innings of one-run ball and top-seeded Minnesota routed Ohio State to earn a spot in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

Jordan Kozicky, Toby Hanson and Cole McDevitt each had two RBI for the Gophers (40-14).

Minnesota left nine runners on in the first five innings before exploding for six runs in the sixth. Kozicky capped the spurt with a two-out, two-run single.

Griffan Smith (2-2) took the loss for Ohio State (36-22), which now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate.

Fredrickson allowed just two hits in improving to 9-0.

BIG 12

TCU 7, WEST VIRGINIA 3

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Coby Boulware had three hits, and TCU beat West Virginia to advance to the Big 12 Tournament championship.

Michael Landestoy and A.J. Balta had two hits apiece for the Horned Frogs (33-22), who have won 14 of 19.

Sixth-seeded TCU will play No. 5 seed Baylor for the title today and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor advanced with a victory over Oklahoma.

West Virginia pitcher Kade Strowd walked in two runs in the fourth to give TCU a 2-1 lead, and the Horned Frogs poured it on from there. They scored seven runs on five hits in the inning to take control.

Charles King got the win for TCU, giving up two runs in four innings of relief.

Darius Hill had three hits and scored twice for West Virginia (29-27).

BAYLOR 10, OKLAHOMA 3

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Davion Downey hit a home run and scored three runs, helping Baylor defeat Oklahoma.

The Bears (35-19), who have won 21 of their past 24 games, will play TCU today for the Big 12 Tournament title.

Baylor gave the Sooners (36-23) both of their losses in the double-elimination tournament.

Downey sent a two-run blast over the right field upper deck in the fourth inning to put Baylor ahead 3-1. Oklahoma tied it in the fourth when Cade Harris' triple knocked in two runs, but the Sooners didn't score again.

Baylor loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth before T.J. Raguse walked to score Shea Langeliers. Two more scored on a single by Levi Gilcrease and a fielding error to give the Bears a 6-3 lead. Baylor added two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.

ATLANTIC COAST

LOUISVILLE 5, PITTSBURGH 2

DURHAM, N.C. -- Devin Mann homered and drove in three runs, and Louisville advanced to the ACC title game after beating Pittsburgh.

Mann hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and had an RBI triple in the first, and Josh Stowers drove in his ninth run of the tournament to help the fifth-seeded Cardinals (43-16) reach their first ACC final. They will play the Florida State-Clemson winner today in the championship.

Ron Washington Jr. pulled the 12th-seeded Panthers (29-26) to 3-2 with his two-run home run off Nick Bennett in the sixth.

Mann put the Cardinals back up by two with his drive to left-center field an inning later.

