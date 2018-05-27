Finding meaning in family celebrations

Last weekend was special for a lot of families around here who came together to celebrate birthdays and high school graduations.

There were also weddings, including a royal one, I hear.

We had a birthday celebration for a little princess, too — my 1-year-old granddaughter, Kennedy.

It was about as perfect as a first birthday party can be. The setting was my daughter-in-law’s office, which is in a beautiful two-story Colonial Revival former home. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places and has soaring ceilings, wood floors and a gorgeous staircase.

My DIL’s co-workers held her baby shower there, too. Blink, it’s been a year of overwhelming joy and wonder watching this little blue-eyed, curly-haired blonde grow up. Unbelievably good-natured so far, Kennedy’s loves include books, strawberries, guacamole, animals and playing in the water.

The birthday theme picked by my DIL and carried out to perfection by her friend Grace was honeybees — “Our Honey is turning 1.” (I was a little slow to catch on that Honey has the word “one” in it.)

The decorations were adorable — the bees knees, in fact. My DIL, my son and their friend worked hours getting everything ready. Grace made the delicious cake and cupcakes; my husband made ham sandwiches called bunco buns, meatballs, dip and a fruit tray. My contributions were ironing Kennedy’s birthday outfit and keeping her the night before so her parents could get ready for the party. Stick with what you know, I say.

My DIL said, “It takes a village, and I have a great one.”

Kennedy had relatives come from Arkansas, as well as Louisiana and Mississippi. We videoed the cake presentation and took hundreds of pictures. Kennedy went from picking daintily at the icing on her cake to eating full-fledged fistfuls. She loved her presents and the balloons. She loved the air-conditioning grate in the floor and a party-guest’s baby rattle, too.

When her daddy, my 28-year-old son, turned 1, I remember we had a party in our almost 1,000-square-foot home. My husband baked a chocolate cake, and my parents were there. Our son opened his presents on the linoleum floor in the kitchen. If there was a theme, it might have been Snoopy. I don’t even remember now. It seems like forever ago and yesterday. He also made a mess with his chocolate cake and got it from head to toe.

I have pictures of that day, taken on a 35 mm camera with film, which took about a week to get developed. There was no Facebook to share photos with our friends and families all over the world. I’m sure there’s a video somewhere, too, taken with the mini-van-sized camera we had.

I’m feeling nostalgic; I may have to dig out those memories.

Regardless if it’s the wedding of a prince, a graduation for a high school senior or a birthday party for a 1-year-old, it’s all about celebrating this wonderful, messy, complicated life, showing the love and pride we have for our family and renewing our faith that the best is yet to come.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.