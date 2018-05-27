Flaherty keeps Pirates in check as Cardinals win

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH -- Jack Flaherty allowed four hits over six innings, Matt Carpenter hit his fifth home run of the season and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Saturday.

Flaherty (2-1) followed up a dominant performance against Philadelphia last Sunday by keeping the Pirates in check. Flaherty gave up Starling Marte's long home run in the first but settled down quickly. The rookie struck out 4, walked 2 and didn't allow a runner to third base over his final 5 innings. Bud Norris worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Carpenter finished 2 for 5, including a blast off Trevor Williams (5-3) leading off the game that cleared the right-field seats. Jose Martinez added three hits for the Cardinals, who bounced back from their most lopsided loss of the season on Friday night to topple the Pirates for the first time in five tries this season.

Williams lasted just four innings and 65 pitches, his shortest start of the season. The right-hander gave up 4 runs on 7 hits with 3 walks.

Marte went 2 for 4 in his return from a stint on the disabled list with a strained right oblique. His shot off Flaherty in the first cleared both bullpens behind the fence in center field, clanging off a fence 447 feet away from home plate. The Pirates have dropped six of eight.

Flaherty overwhelmed the Phillies last weekend, tying a franchise rookie record when he racked up 13 strikeouts. He wasn't quite as dominant against the Pirates but had little trouble after Marte's blast.

METS 17, BREWERS 6 Erik Kratz homered in his Brewers debut and Jesus Aguilar also hit a home run to lift surging Milwaukee to a rout of visiting New York. Christian Yelich had 3 hits, drove in 3 runs and scored 3 times for the Natioanl League Central-leading Brewers.

NATIONALS 4, MARLINS 1 Mark Reynolds hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the ninth inning, and visiting Washington rallied to beat Miami for the 10th consecutive time. Miami’s Wei-Yin Chen took a two-hit shutout into the eighth but gave up a one-out home run to Wilmer Difo.

GIANTS 5, CUBS 4 Brandon Crawford hit a two-run home run, Brandon Belt drove in two runs and San Francisco stopped a three-game slide by beating host Chicago.

REDS 6, ROCKIES 5 Scooter Gennett had five hits, including a home run, Tony Cruz also homered and Cincinnati held on to beat Colorado in Denver.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 4, ROYALS 3 (10) Shin-Soo Choo became the top major league home run hitter born in Asia, connecting for a leadoff drive in the 10th that lifted host Texas over Kansas City. Choo’s 176th career home run moved him past Hideki Matsui for the most by an Asian player. RAYS 5, ORIOLES 1 Ryne Stanek, Anthony Banda and Chaz Roe combined to give up three hits on a bullpen day as host Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 4 Tim Anderson homered twice on his way to a career-high four RBI, leading Hector Santiago and visiting Chicago past Detroit. Santiago (1-2) allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, and 7 hits in 5 innings.

ANGELS 11, YANKEES 4 Mike Trout homered and doubled three times during his first five-hit game in the majors, and visiting Los Angeles defeated New York. Trout homered for the third consecutive game to tie Boston’s Mookie Betts for the big league lead with 17 home runs. INDIANS 8, ASTROS 6 Yonder Alonso, Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion each hit two-run home runs, and Cleveland’s beleaguered bullpen hung on as the Indians defeated visiting Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Daniel Mengden pitched a two-hitter for his second career shutout, and host Oakland beat slumping Arizona. Mengden (5-4) struck out five and walked none.

PHILLIES 2, BLUE JAYS 1 Aaron Nola took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Nick Williams hit his third pinch-hit home run of the year in the eighth and host Philadelphia moved into first in the NL East with a victory over Toronto.

RED SOX 8, BRAVES 6 Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered and drove in three runs, helping host Boston beat Atlanta. The American League East-leading Red Sox celebrated the return of Dustin Pedroia with their sixth win in seven games. Mitch Moreland had a key two-run double, Steven Wright (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings, and Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 16th save.

