Sunday, May 27, 2018, 5:16 a.m.

U.S. agents arrest Texas man in slaying at Conway hotel

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.

An out-of-state man has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the killing of a man at a Conway hotel earlier this month, police said.

Andrew Morstain, 22, of Texas is the third person charged in the May 8 shooting death of 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wis., at the Days Inn on Oak Street, according to a statement.

Police said Morstain was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents Wednesday night in Laredo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Morstain was being held at the Webb County, Texas, jail, according to an online inmate roster. He awaits extradition to Arkansas.

Also charged in Panduro's killing are 24-year-old Zachary Keesee, who faces a count of conspiracy to commit murder, and Keesee's mother, 50-year-old Sherri Keesee of Maumelle.

Zachary Keesee was arrested May 20 at a border crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, which is nearly 125 miles northwest of Laredo.

Sherri Keesee was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension in the case.

Metro on 05/27/2018

Print Headline: U.S. agents arrest Texas man in slaying at Conway hotel

