Home / Latest News /
9-year-old raises $6,000 for sick brother selling lemonade
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:39 p.m.
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother has raised nearly $6,000 in two hours.
Andrew Emery wants to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan. The infant suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often lethal neurological condition.
So on Saturday, Emery spent two hours at used truck dealership Southern Wheels in Greenwood, selling lemonade and #TeamDylan t-shirts. He raised $5,860 to be added to $1,300 raised at a Friday benefit concert and $5,600 from a GoFundMe site for his brother, currently in a Pittsburgh hospital.
Andrew told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that he wants to buy his baby brother a teddy bear along with paying his medical bills.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 9-year-old raises $6,000 for sick brother selling lemonade
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.