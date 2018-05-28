Arkansas governor's son arrested on DWI charge

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's son has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

William Asa Hutchinson III's arrest comes less than a year after a DWI conviction against him was dismissed because of technical errors on the citation.

Jail records show William Hutchinson was booked into the Washington County jail shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday on a DWI charge. An online booking says he was arrested by Arkansas State Police.

William Hutchinson was released less than two hours later. Court dates are listed for Wednesday and July 19.

Hutchinson, 42, is a Rogers lawyer who practiced with his father before his father was elected governor in 2014.