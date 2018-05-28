Arkansas sheriff: Girl fatally struck by vehicle backing out of parking area

Authorities in Arkansas say a girl has died after being struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking area.

Arkansas State Police said it happened about 5:15 a.m. Saturday at a location off Arkansas 123 in rural Johnson County.

According to a preliminary report, a 2002 Jeep was in reverse heading east from a parking area when it hit the girl. She was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock but later died from her injuries, police wrote.

The report described the girl as a minor but listed her age as unknown.

No other injuries were reported. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 176 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.