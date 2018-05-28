Arkansas woman killed, 2 men hurt when vehicle hits tree, flips, police say

A 38-year-old Arkansas woman died and two men were hurt when their vehicle ran off a road and flipped onto its top, authorities said.

It happened about 7 p.m. as a 2002 Ford traveled east along Johnson County Road 3371 in Clarksville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities say the vehicle was in a curve when it veered off the road, ran into a ditch, hit a tree and flipped over.

One occupant — 38-year-old Mellissa Carney of Lamar — suffered fatal injuries, according to the report. Two others — 26-year old Oscar Alvizo and 22-year-old Emilio Cortez, both of Clarksville — were listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the severity of their injuries.

Police said it was not yet clear who was driving during the crash.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 176 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.