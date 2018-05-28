Bader’s timely hit helps Cardinals rally past Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Harrison Bader stepped to the plate with a chance to pull the St. Louis Cardinals even knowing the heat Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez was going to send his way.

So Bader dug in and swung as Vazquez’s 99 mph fastball ran in on his hands. When it dropped for a single in the eighth inning, the game was tied. Moments later, Vazquez’s control abandoned him and the Cardinals were on their way to a 6-4 victory over the slumping Pirates on Sunday.

“Obviously, it was pretty firm,” Bader said. “It was just working inside the baseball and I got enough on it to just muscle it out there. That was a good one.”

The Cardinals won for just the fourth time in 19 games when trailing after seven innings by pouncing on Pittsburgh’s bullpen. Jedd Gyorko’s pinch-hit, two-run single off Edgar Santana in the seventh pulled St. Louis within one.

The Cardinals quickly loaded the bases off Michael Feliz (0-2) and the Pirates brought in Vazquez with one out in the eighth. Bader dumped the fourth pitch he saw from Vazquez just over the outstretched hands of second baseman Sean Rodriguez. Vazquez walked Yairo Munoz on four pitches to hand St. Louis the lead and the Cardinals added another run when Carson Kelly bounced into a fielder’s choice.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 2 Bryce Harper sent customers scurrying when he deposited a majestic drive near the cashier’s counter of the Metro Grill on the right field concourse at Marlins Park for his NL-leading 16th home run, and t Washington completed a three-game sweep by beating the Miami for the 11th time in a row. BREWERS 8, METS 7 Domingo Santana’s two-run double off Paul Sewald highlighted a four-run seventh inning for Milwaukee, who shelled New York Mets relievers again before holding on for a win.

ROCKIES 8, REDS 2 Carlos Gonzalez had a season-high four hits, including a third-deck homer off Matt Harvey, and Colorado beat Cincinnati. It was Gonzalez’s first four-hit game since Sept. 12, 2016, at Arizona. The 32-year-old outfielder raised his batting average from .214 to .241.

DODGERS 6, PADRES 1 Rookie Walker Buehler tied a career high with eight strikeouts, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego for their eighth victory in 10 games. Buehler (3-1) allowed one run on four hits in seven innings, striking out eight for the third time in his seven career starts.

CUBS 8, GIANTS 3 Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and the Chicago Cubs overcame another wild outing from Tyler Chatwood to beat San Francisco. Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and Chicago’s bullpen was stellar as the Cubs took two of three in the weekend series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 3, ANGELS 1 Masahiro Tanaka scattered three hits over six strong innings, twice striking out Shohei Ohtani as the New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Angels.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Blaine Hardy pitched a career-high seven innings, leading the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

INDIANS 10, ASTROS 9 (14 INNINGS) Greg Allen homered on Brad Peacock’s first pitch in the 14th inning, and Cleveland stunned Houston.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 3 Relievers Vidal Nuno and Austin Pruitt combined to throw 8 2/3 scoreless innings, Brad Miller had three RBIs and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

ROYALS 5, RANGERS 3 Jason Hammel struck out 10, Drew Butera and Salvador Perez homered, and Kansas City held on to beat Texas. Hammel pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings. He gave up four hits, including three doubles, and two walks.

MARINERS 3, TWINS 1 Alex Colome pitched a perfect ninth to earn a save in his first day as Seattle Mariner.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 7, RED SOX 1 Standout rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. went sprawling after beating out an infield hit in the seventh inning, exiting with knee and lower back pain as Atlanta beat Boston. BLUE JAYS 5, PHILLIES 3 Devon Travis and Dwight Smith Jr. each hit two-run doubles, J.A. Happ pitched neatly into the seventh inning and Toronto beat Philadelphia. Curtis Granderson added a solo homer to help the Blue Jays take two of three in the interleague series.

ATHLETICS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Zack Greinke following a pair of two-out walks in the sixth, and Oakland beat Arizona.