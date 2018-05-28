Central Arkansas Library System to start 'Terror Tuesday' movie series

The Central Arkansas Library System will start its $2 “Terror Tuesday” movie series in Little Rock next month.

All films will start at 6 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater at 100 River Market Avenue. Tickets are $2.

The first horror flick is Metropolis (1927) on June 5.

Other June films are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920), Dead Men Walk (1943), and Night of the Living Dead (1968).

The series goes through July. Movies to be shown that month are: House on Haunted Hill (1959), The Last Man on Earth (1964), The Vampire Bat (1933), and Little Shop of Horrors (1960).