Arkansas has home-field advantage in NCAA Tournament; will open with ORU

— Arkansas was one of college baseball's best home teams during the regular season. Now the Razorbacks won't have to leave Baum Stadium before the College World Series.

Arkansas is the No. 5 national seed and will have home-field advantage in the regional and super regional rounds. It is the first top eight national seed for the program since 2007 and third overall.

The Razorbacks will open the regional with a game against Oral Roberts on Friday at 2 p.m. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the double-elimination Fayetteville Regional are Southern Miss and Dallas Baptist.

Oral Roberts (38-18) was the winner of the Summit League and will open the NCAA regionals against Arkansas for the second consecutive year. The Razorbacks defeated the Golden Eagles twice in the postseason last year, winning 3-0 and 4-3.

Southern Miss (43-16) was the winner of Conference-USA and is 3-3 against Southeastern Conference teams this year, including a season-opening sweep of Mississippi State. Dallas Baptist (40-19) was runner-up to Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will be paired against the winner of the Greensboro (N.C.) Regional in the super regional round. East Carolina is the host in Greensboro and will be joined by South Carolina, Ohio State and North Carolina-Wilmington.

The Razorbacks are 29-3 at Baum Stadium this season, setting or tying program records for regular-season home wins, conference home wins and home win percentage.

Arkansas enters the postseason on a 10-game home win streak and has not lost at home since a 3-2 decision against South Carolina on April 12. Seven of those 10 wins were against teams - South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Missouri State - that will be in the NCAA Tournament field.

The Razorbacks (39-18) were expected to be a top eight seed after a regular-season in which they had the nation's No. 3 RPI and No. 2 strength of schedule, according to WarrenNolan.com.

Arkansas is in the NCAA field for the 30th time overall and for the 15th time in 16 seasons under head coach Dave Van Horn, who coached the program to its other two national seeds - No. 8 in 2004 and No. 7 in 2007.

Arkansas is hosting an NCAA regional for the seventh time since the NCAA switched to its current tournament format in 1999, and for the second consecutive year. The Razorbacks failed to advance in four of their previous six home regionals, including last season when they lost 3-2 to Missouri State in the regional championship game.

Arkansas won its home regional in 2004 and 2010. It also won home super regionals in 2004 and 2015.

The Razorbacks are one of four Southeastern Conference teams that are national seeds, along with Florida (1), Ole Miss (4) and Georgia (8). Other national seeds are: Stanford (2), Oregon State (3), North Carolina (6) and Florida State (7).