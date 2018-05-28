Driver killed after vehicle runs off Arkansas highway, ends up in pond

A 35-year-old Arkansas woman died after the vehicle she was driving ran off a highway and ended up in a pond, police said.

Patrice Barker, 35, of Waldron was driving a 2008 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 28 when the vehicle veered off the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened near White House Lane, which is southeast of Waldron.

The Chevrolet then hit an embankment, mailboxes and a barbed-wire fence before crashing into a pond, the report said. Barker suffered fatal injuries.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the Chevrolet to leave the highway. The road was said to be clear under cloudy skies at the time of the single-vehicle crash.

No other injuries were listed.

At least 176 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.