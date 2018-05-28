Indians force extra innings, stun Astros in 14th

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 10, ASTROS 9

CLEVELAND -- Greg Allen had one thought as he saw his teammates waiting for him at home plate.

"Just don't get too roughed up in there," he said. "It's something I'll remember forever. It's all still sinking in. It's pretty special."

Allen homered on Brad Peacock's first pitch in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Indians stunned the Houston Astros 10-9 on Sunday.

Allen's first home run of the season landed in the seats in right and triggered a wild celebration for the Indians, who rallied twice to overcome another impressive performance for Jose Altuve.

Cleveland scored five runs in the ninth. Michael Brantley's two-out RBI single off Hector Rondon tied it at 8-8.

Evan Gattis' two-out home run off Dan Otero (1-1) gave Houston a 9-8 lead in the 13th, but Yonder Alonso responded with a leadoff drive against Collin McHugh in the bottom half.

Houston wasted a stellar day for Altuve, who had four hits and drove in two runs. The reigning American League MVP had a streak of 10 consecutive hits, breaking his own club record, before he lined out to center in the ninth.

The Astros trailed 3-2 before Altuve's tying RBI single in the eighth. Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel followed with run-scoring singles before Gattis made it 8-3 with a three-run shot to center.

Jose Ramirez sparked Cleveland's big ninth with a leadoff double against Ken Giles, capping a 17-pitch battle. Singles for Edwin Encarnacion, Alonso, Jason Kipnis and pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez then trimmed Houston's lead to 8-6.

Rondon replaced Will Harris and retired Allen on a liner to left for the second out. But Lindor and Brantley delivered consecutive singles, tying the game.

MARINERS 3, TWINS 1 Ryon Healy doubled home two runs in the eighth inning and Alex Colome earned a save in his first outing for host Seattle over Minnesota, which has won eight of its last nine.

ROYALS 5, RANGERS 3 Jason Hammel struck out 10, Drew Butera and Salvador Perez hit home runs, and visiting Kansas City held on to beat Texas.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Blaine Hardy pitched seven strong innings to help host Detroit beat Chicago. Hardy allowed 1 run and 3 hits, struck out 6 and walked 1 in his third start of the season.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 3 Relievers Vidal Nuno and Austin Pruitt combined to throw 8 2/3 scoreless innings, Brad Miller had three RBI and host Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore. Nuno (1-0) and Pruitt followed Sergio Romo, who was charged with three runs in 1/3 of an inning as the starter as the Rays went with an unconventional pitching lineup for the third consecutive day.

YANKEES 3, ANGELS 1 Masahiro Tanaka scattered three hits over six strong innings and struck out fellow Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani twice as host New York defeated the Los Angeles. Brett Gardner had three hits for New York, which won five of six against the Angels this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 6, PADRES 1 Rookie Walker Buehler tied a career high with eight strikeouts, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger hit home runs and host Los Angeles beat San Diego for its eighth victory in 10 games.

ROCKIES 8, REDS 2 Carlos Gonzalez had a season-high four hits, including a third-deck home run off Matt Harvey, and host Colorado beat Cincinnati. It was Gonzalez's first four-hit game since Sept. 12, 2016, at Arizona.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 2 Bryce Harper hit his National League-leading 16th home run Sunday and visiting Washington completed a three-game sweep of Miami. Harper struck out eight times in the series but pulled a pitch from left-hander Jarlin Garcia onto the concourse leading off the sixth inning.

BREWERS 8, METS 7 Domingo Santana's two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh inning for host Milwaukee which shelled the New York Mets' battered bullpen again and then held on for the victory.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 4 Harrison Bader's pinch-hit bloop single off Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez keyed a late rally and helped visiting St. Louis surge past Pittsburgh. St. Louis loaded the bases off Michael Feliz (0-2) and the Pirates brought in Vazquez with one out in the eighth. Bader fought off a 99 mph fastball from Vazquez and dumped it into shallow right field to tie the game. Vazquez walked Yairo Munoz on four pitches to hand St. Louis the lead.

CUBS 8, GIANTS 3 Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and host Chicago overcame another wild outing from Tyler Chatwood to beat San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Zack Greinke with two out in the sixth inning, and host Oakland beat Arizona.

BLUE JAYS 5, PHILLIES 3 Devon Travis and Dwight Smith Jr. each hit two-run doubles, J.A. Happ pitched into the seventh inning and visiting Toronto beat Philadelphia.

BRAVES 7, RED SOX 1 Prized rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. took a high-flying tumble while beating out an infield hit, exiting with knee and lower back pain Sunday as visiting Atlanta beat Boston. Acuna waved his arms "safe" as he crossed the first base bag before his left foot gave out in the seventh inning, and he went sprawling.

