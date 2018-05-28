Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau hires new marketing VP

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has hired Bill Fitzgerald as its new vice president of marketing and communications.

Fitzgerald has more than 30 years of experience in marketing, advertising and communications. He has worked with travel and tourism agencies before, including the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

He will be responsible for the bureau’s destination marketing, communication, visitor services, and advertising and promotion efforts.

Fitzgerald was previously the creative director for Thoma Thoma, a marketing firm in Little Rock. He also has held positions with CJRW and Heifer International in the past.