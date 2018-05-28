Memorial Day Closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Memorial Day holiday today.

Note: Federal law addressing the display of the U.S. Flag on Memorial Day requires that the flag should fly at half-staff until noon, when it should be raised to its peak. (4 US Code 1, section 7(m).)

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Today's through Wednesday's routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today's route will run Tuesday. All other routes will run regular schedule.

Sherwood Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed today.

Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Maumelle: Offices closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Sherwood: Offices closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed today.

State: Offices closed today.

Federal: Offices closed today.

State Capitol: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed today. Routes will not run and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Closed today.

Little Rock: Closed today.

North Little Rock: Closed today.

Pulaski County Special: Closed today.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS TRANSIT AUTHORITY:

Offices are closed today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Memorial Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

