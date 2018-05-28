Midland cools off hot Naturals, takes series finale

SPRINGDALE — Midland finally ended the Naturals’ merry month of May.

Midland took the final game of a three-game series with a 6-5 win on Sunday over Northwest Arkansas before 5,734 at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas (24-26) had won a franchise-best five straight series before Sunday’s finale and was trying to reach the .500 mark for just the third time this season.

Midland (25-25) reached the .500 mark and heads home with the series victory.

A possible pitching duel between 2014 second-round draft pick Scott Blewett of Northwest Arkansas and Cuban defector and top International pitching prospect Norge Ruiz of Midland never materialized.

Both pitchers were close to 100 pitches and combined to yield 19 hits and 10 runs.

Blewett threw exactly 96 and left after seven complete innings, facing a 6-5 deficit.

Ruiz left with two outs in the sixth inning after allowing a two-out single after 104 pitches and wasn’t happy about that decision. He threw his cap and glove in the dugout and walked up the ramp for the locker room after the inning was over.

Ruiz left with a 6-3 lead but with Corey Toups on first after a single. John Brontsema reached on an infield single, and Donnie Dewees doubled both runners home to cut Midland’s lead to 6-5.

Midland held on to earn the win for Ruiz.

Eli White led Midland at the plate with a two-run homer into the bullpen in beyond left field in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the third inning for a 3-1 lead. ConsecutiveThe Naturals scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to get within, 6-5.

Another caught stealing in the seventh inning when Santiago threw behind the runner at second halted that possibility.

Toups was stranded after a two-out walk in the eighth inning.

Erick Mejia reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the ninth but two straight strikeouts by Noland Blackwell earned the Midland reliever his fifth save of the season.

SHORT HOPS

Northwest Arkansas runners were cut down four times trying to steal on Sunday and now lead the Texas League at 25 times being caught trying to steal.

The Naturals’ Alex Liddi extended his hitting streak to seven-straight games with an RBI single in the first inning.

The starting pitchers on Sunday combined to throw 200 pitches and allowed 10 runs on 19 hits.

On Deck: Today is a travel day across the entire Texas League. Northwest Arkansas begins a six-game swing through Texas on Tuesday at Frisco for a three-game series before traveling to Midland on Friday. Tuesday, the Naturals will send lefty Emilio Ogando (3-2, 5.63) to the mound to face Frisco’s Pedro Payano (2-3, 4.62). Ogando will make his fourth career start against Frisco and is 1-1 against the Rough Riders. Ogando faced Frisco last week, lasting only four innings and giving up six runs or which five were earned and receiving a no decision even through Northwest Arkansas won, 7-6, in 10 innings. Payano, a native New Yorker, will be making his 94th career minor league start.

