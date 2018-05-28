• Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday in Maine after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue, a spokesman said. Just after 2 p.m., Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the 93-year-old Bush, said he was awake, alert and not in any discomfort. He said Bush would spend at least a few days in the hospital for observation. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. Bush arrived in Maine for the summer May 20. Coming about a month after the death of his wife, Barbara, of 73 years, the family said the 41st president was eager to return to the family compound on Walker's Point. He has visited every summer since childhood, the only exception being the years of his World War II service. On Saturday, Bush attended a pancake breakfast at an American Legion post in Kennebunkport. He had been scheduled to attend a Memorial Day parade in the town Monday. Bush, who has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections, was hospitalized in Houston on April 22, the day after his wife's funeral, for an infection. He remained hospitalized for 13 days. Bush uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility. He has been hospitalized several times in recent years for respiratory problems.

• Mario Batali's three Las Vegas Strip restaurants will shut down July 27, officials announced, as the celebrity chef faces sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women. Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group partner Joe Bastianich sent a letter to nearly 300 workers about the closures of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria at The Venetian and Palazzo resorts. He promised to visit the restaurants to speak to employees. The letter said Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns both properties, was ending the business relationship. Sands Corp. issued a statement confirming the closure. The move came days after police in New York confirmed an investigation into a woman's claim on 60 Minutes that Batali drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005. Batali denies assaulting the woman. A Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group representative said the company decided to close the Las Vegas restaurants before the 60 Minutes report aired, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is owned by the family of Sands chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Batali stepped down in December from daily operations at his restaurant empire and cooking show The Chew after four women accused him of inappropriate touching over a period of 20 years. Batali has apologized for those encounters.

A Section on 05/28/2018