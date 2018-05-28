Hawaii lava nears geothermal plant

HONOLULU -- Lava from the Kilauea volcano has reached a geothermal power plant on the Big Island, approaching wells that have been capped to protect against the release of toxic gas should they mix with lava.

The lava breached the property overnight and now is within 200 yards of the nearest well, said David Mace, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Asked about safety hazards, he replied: "I think it's safe to say authorities have been concerned about the flow of lava onto the plant property since the eruption started."

A plant spokesman, Mike Kaleikini, told the news agency Hawaii News Now that the lava was as close to wells as 130 feet. He said there was no indication of the release of the poisonous gas hydrogen sulfide, the greatest fear should lava hit the wells.

Rubio warns ZTE of legislative steps

WASHINGTON -- In a direct challenge to President Donald Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that Congress would take steps to prevent the Chinese tech firm ZTE from being able to operate in the United States.

Trump had announced last week that he would allow the telecom giant to stay open, in a sharp reversal after the U.S. had imposed crippling penalties on the firm for sanctions violations.

In an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation, Rubio, R-Fla., said there is "a growing commitment in Congress to do something about what China is trying to do to the United States" and that "one of the things that Congress will do is ... not even allow Chinese telecom companies to operate in the United States."

Rubio has been a leader of the congressional charge against Trump's plans to ease the restrictions on ZTE that were imposed after it broke U.S. sanctions by selling products to Iran and North Korea. As part of a deal reached last week with ZTE, the firm would be required to buy American-made parts and pay a $1.3 billion fine.

The senator did not go into specifics about what kind of legislative measure Congress might pursue.

Fundraiser to aid wounded teacher

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- An online fundraiser has surpassed its $55,000 goal for a suburban Indianapolis teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student.

A local high school student launched the GoFundMe effort for science teacher Jason Seaman. Officials say the 29-year-old former college football player was shot three times Friday inside his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School.

By Sunday afternoon, more than $58,000 had been raised through the fundraiser. Donations ranged from $10 to over $3,000.

Student witness Ethan Stonebraker told ABC News that Seaman ran toward the bullets as students sought cover during Friday's attack.

Seaman was released from an Indianapolis hospital Saturday. The only other person shot, student Ella Whistler, was in critical but stable condition.

Authorities haven't released the shooter's name.

