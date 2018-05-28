Cathy Clark, a third-grade teacher in Mississippi, said she’s proud and a little emotional after her students, who won a contest to name a local fire engine, chose to name the vehicle “Big Red” in honor of Derek “Red” Jarvis, a high school football coach who died this month.

Jeremy Floyd, 39, was arrested on domestic violence and other charges in Florida after his girlfriend, who authorities say was beaten and held captive for two days by Floyd, slipped a note to a veterinarian asking for help when the couple took their dog to an animal hospital.

Kevin King, a campus security officer at Alcorn State University in Mississippi, said he was out for a walk at the school when he noticed a 9-foot alligator lying in the shade under a bush and called state wildlife officers who wrangled the reptile into the back of a pickup.

Margarita Levrie, a North Texas woman, was jailed when police determined that she lied about a 10-month-old baby being inside her stolen vehicle, saying they think she made up the story in the hope that authorities would more quickly track her missing car.

Jeanne Brunette, a manager at a southwestern Illinois cemetery, said several dozen volunteers scrubbed the paint off most of the more than 150 gravestones vandalized with swastikas and that the markers would be in good condition as families visit for Memorial Day.

Keith Havard, sheriff of George County, Miss., said that 24 injured pit bull terriers rescued from a suspected dog-fighting ring were taken to a temporary shelter and will receive medical care and “behavioral enrichment” from veterinarians until they can be put up for adoption.

Dustan Lawson, a South Carolina man, pleaded guilty to buying guns for an acquaintance who shot seven people to death, admitting he made the purchases despite knowing that the killer had a previous felony conviction and couldn’t legally have the weapons.

John Jay Smith, 60, of Florida, faces multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies said he threatened two customers at a McDonald’s restaurant with a stun gun and knife and yelled “get out of my country.”

Alexandria Martel, 23, a member of the cleaning crew at a Massachusetts casino, was charged with trying to poison two co-workers she didn’t want to work with by pouring cleaning fluid into their sodas, according to authorities.