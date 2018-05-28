Off the Wire

GOLF

Rose runs away in Texas

Justin Rose closed with a 6-under 64 and finished at 20 under Sunday at Colonial in Fort Worth for a three-stroke victory over U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka in the Fort Worth Invitational. Rose won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour and became the fifth player with multiple victories this season. Rose also won the HSBC Champions in Shanghai in the fall. The 37-year-old from England earned $1,278,000 and a plaid jacket for winning at Hogan's Alley. He moves to No. 3 in the world and will have a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 next week at the Memorial. Koepka shot 63, but had started the day four strokes behind Rose in the final group. Emiliano Grillo shot 64 and finished third at 16 under.

Broadhurst sets record

Paul Broadhurst shot an 8-under 63 to win the Senior PGA Championship in Benton Harbor, Mich., by four strokes and match the 72-hole scoring record. Broadhurst finished at 19-under 265 at Harbor Shores, matching the record by Rocco Mediate at Harbor Shores two years ago. Broadhurst, a 52-year-old from England, won his second senior major following his Senior British Open title in 2016. Broadhurst led the field with 26 birdies and passed 54-hole co-leaders Tim Petrovic and Scott McCarron with a 31 on the back nine. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished tied for 23rd at 5 under. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 73rd at 6 over.

Molinari closes strong

Francesco Molinari completed a bogey-free weekend at Wentworth Club and closed with a 4-under 68 to win the BMW PGA Championship by two shots over Rory McIlroy in a duel that never developed. McIlroy, who led by three strokes after 36 holes, entered the final round tied for the lead with Molinari. He didn't make his first birdie until the eighth hole, and by then Molinari already was two shots ahead. McIlroy fell four shots behind through 10 holes, and only a birdie-birdie finish for a 70 made it look closer than it was. Molinari won for the fifth time in his career and celebrated his biggest title since beating Lee Westwood in a World Golf Championship in Shanghai in 2010.

Lee hangs on

Minjee Lee of Australia birdied the 18th hole to close with a 4-under 68 and win the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Mich., by one shot over I.K. Kim. Lee, who turned 22 on Sunday, three-putted for a bogey on No. 17, dropping into a tie with Kim, who finished her round of 67 around the same time. Lee needed a birdie to win on reachable par-5 18th. Her second shot landed a few feet to the right of the green, and she calmly chipped to about 3 feet. She made the putt to finish at 16-under 272 at Travis Pointe Country Club. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for seventh at 11 under. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) was a shot behind that in a tie for 10th place.

Davis Web.com winner

Cameron Davis of Australia birdied the last two holes for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Nashville (Tenn.) Golf Open for his first Web.com Tour victory. It was the second time in the last six months that Davis rallied from a six-shot deficit in the final round. He shot 64 in the final round of the Australian Open in November to overcome Jason Day's six-shot lead. This time, Davis needed some help from Lanto Griffin. Griffin, who had a three-shot lead starting the final round at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, closed with an even-par 72. He tied for second with Kevin Dougherty (66) and Josh Teater (68). Davis finished at 18-under 270 and moved to No. 14 on the money list. The top 25 at the end of the regular season earn PGA Tour cards.

BASEBALL

Kershaw's next start set

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to return to the rotation on Thursday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. "I don't really have a number [of pitches], but I think he's fine to go deep [Thursday] depending on how he's throwing," Manager Dave Roberts said. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been on the disabled list nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis. He is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season. Kershaw pitched a four-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and will take his place in the rotation without making a minor-league rehab start. Kershaw last pitched May 1 at Arizona when he gave up 2 runs and 6 hits over 6 innings in a 4-3 loss.

Padres get Hughes

The San Diego Padres acquired pitcher Phil Hughes from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for minor catcher Janigson Villalobos, hoping the former All-Star can find his form in a new spot. The last-place Padres also got cash and the 74th pick in next month's draft from Minnesota in the deal. Hughes was designated for assignment May 21. He was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings over seven games, two of them starts. Minnesota reached the AL wild-card game last season, but has been below .500 for more than a month. Hughes, who has been slowed by surgeries in recent years, is making $13.2 million this season and due to make $13.2 next year. He was 32-29 with a 4.43 ERA in parts of five seasons with Minnesota. The 31-year-old righty went 16-10 with Minnesota in 2014 in his first season after leaving the New York Yankees. That led to him getting a new contract that added three years and $42 million in additional guaranteed money.

Mets reliever hurting

New York Mets reliever A.J. Ramos has flown back to New York to get his right shoulder checked out by a doctor. Assistant general manager John Ricco said Ramos told the club about tightness in the shoulder after the right-hander allowed three runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning in a 17-6 loss Saturday to the Milwaukee Brewers. Ramos has given up eight runs in his last 4 2/3 innings. The Mets also optioned Chris Flexen to Class AAA Las Vegas before the series finale against the Brewers on Sunday and recalled P.J. Conlon.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ricciardo comes through

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo overcame a mid-race power loss to win the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday. The Australian driver showed outstanding composure and defensive driving to fend off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari. Vettel shaved a few points off championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who finished third. Hamilton made an audacious move by pitting for new tires several laps before his rivals, but was worried they would wear out completely by the end. The virtual safety car came out for the last few laps after Charles Leclerc lost his brakes and shunted his Sauber into the back of Brendon Hartley's Toro Rosso. Drivers are not allowed to overtake when the VSC is deployed and must maintain a steady speed. The incident came too late and made no difference to the overall race picture.

CYCLING

Froome wins in Italy

Chris Froome won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday for his third consecutive Grand Tour victory. The four-time Tour de France champion had no trouble protecting his 46-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin in Sunday's mostly ceremonial final stage through historic Rome. Froome has now won the Tour, Spanish Vuelta and Giro in succession, becoming only the third cyclist to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time. He is the first to achieve the feat since the Vuelta was moved to the end of the season in 1995. Eddy Merckx won four consecutive between 1972 and 1973 and Bernard Hinault took three in a row in 1982 and 1983. Sam Bennett won the final stage, a 71-mile leg of 10 laps around a circuit over the capital's cobblestones.

